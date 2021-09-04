Is Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Andhadhun' remake also coming to OTT?

Prithiviraj Sukumaran's 'Andhadhun' remake might also seek out the OTT route

A few days ago, makers of the Nithiin starrer Maestro had announced the movie will see a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar in September. For the unversed, it is the Telugu remake of the National Award-winning film Andhadhun. Now reports suggest that the Sriram Raghavan directorial's Malayalam remake, titled Bhramam featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is also looking toward the OTT route. Let's dig in!

If true, 'Bhramam' will mark Sukumaran's third Prime Video release

Popular entertainment news source, LetsOTT Global tweeted earlier today that the streaming rights of the Malayalam crime thriller have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. Interestingly, Sukumaran has released his last two movies, Cold Case and Kuruthi, also via Prime Video. Another online portal said Bhramam is most likely to release this month or in October, which is close to Maestro's release.

Netizens pondered upon the need for remakes and back-to-back releases

While fans of Sukumaran and Nithiin are excited to see them essay the meaty role, originally portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana, many have voiced their skepticism. Both releases are digital plus coming back-to-back. One Twitter user noted, "Do we really need this?... Since it's a OTT release, [the] target audience will not be only Malayalees but the so-called pan-India people, [who've already watched it] (sic)."

Tamannah will reprise Tabu's character in Telugu remake

However, many have countered that every version will bring a new flavor and people might enjoy the story more if it's in their regional tongue. Well, we'll find the answer once the movies get launched. For now, Maestro is coming first—September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Tamannah will play Tabu's character, while Nabha Natesh will be seen reprising Radhika Apte's role.

'It's a thriller for your eyes,' wrote Nithiin

A Tamil remake starring Prashanth also in the making

On the other hand, Ravi K Chandran has helmed the Malayalam version. Chandran is also responsible for cinematography. It stars Raashii Khanna, Unni Mukundan, and Mamta Mohandas in lead roles, along with Sukumaran. Back in June, Sukumaran shared he had resumed shooting post-COVID-19 lockdown for some last few scenes. Notably, a Tamil remake, starring Prashanth, Priya Anand, and Simran, is also in the making.