Last updated on Mar 30, 2021, 11:47 am

The Telugu remake of the National Award-winning Hindi blockbuster Andhadhun has been in the making for some time and today, the makers announced that it will be called Maestro. On the occasion of lead star Nithiin's birthday, his look was also unveiled. He will be essaying the role portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original. The movie also features Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh.

First look Nithiin perfectly embodies the 'blind' protagonist

After looking at the image, it's safe to say that Nithiin has perfectly stepped into the shoes of the 'blind' protagonist. He donned black shades and held a walking stick in the poster. Fans of Andhadhun would notice that he seems to be walking on a road-crossing made up of piano keys. Maestro will have a theatrical release on June 11.

Similarities The original movie had a similar poster

To recall, in one of the posters of Andhadhun, Khurrana was also seen walking on piano keys. He was accompanied by Radhika Apte, who played Sophie in the film. Notably, Maestro is special for Nithiin for another reason as it will be his 30th film. The movie is helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The Tollywood star is currently enjoying the success of Rang De.

Twitter Post You can check out his look here

#ANDHADHUN #TELUGU REMAKE TITLED #MAESTRO... On #Nithiin's birthday today, the title + first look of his new film is unveiled: #Maestro... Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi... Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy... Rajkumar Akella presents. #Nithiin30 #Nithiin30FirstLook pic.twitter.com/E8z2azUt4i — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2021

Powerhouse Nithiin has already had an eventful 2021

The Bheeshma actor has already starred in two movies of different flavors this year. He was seen in the prison-drama Check in February. In the film, directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, Nithiin played a chess player on a death row. Check was followed by the romantic film Rang De that released in the theaters in March. The Venky Atluri-directorial featured Keerthy Suresh opposite Nithiin.

