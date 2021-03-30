Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has become the latest Bollywood celeb to contract the deadly coronavirus. The Ludo star confirmed the news on social media on Monday. She said she was self-quarantining at home and has taken all necessary precautions. While actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi recovered from the disease recently, Shaikh's Dangal co-star Aamir Khan, among others, also recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Message 'Please stay safe guys'

Sharing a picture of clouds on her Instagram story, Shaikh wrote: "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself (sic)." She thanked everyone for their "wishes and concerns," urging them to stay safe. With productions back on track, actors are busy again and undergo tests regularly, leading to so many positive cases.

Upcoming releases Shaikh to star in 'Aruvi' remake

Last seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo in quick succession, Shaikh will be gracing the screen next in Ajeeb Daastaans soon. It's the first time that the actress will feature in a short format project. The anthology will be dropping on Netflix on April 16. Apart from this, Shaikh will be also starring in the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Aruvi.

COVID-19 surge India's total tally reached 12 million earlier Credits:

The frequency at which celebrities are getting infected is only reflective of the bigger nationwide picture. India's national tally crossed 12 million with over 68,000 fresh cases being reported on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 161,897. Maharashtra continued to report the maximum number of infections. It was followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu among the top five worst-hit states on Monday.

Number crunching Second wave likely to be worse than the first