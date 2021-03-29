Godzilla vs. Kong continues its rampage at the global box office with a pandemic-best $123.1 million debut. The tentpole film by Legendary and Warner Bros. will be releasing in the US in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. The film has displaced Christopher Nolan's Tenet which previously had the biggest global box office opening at the pandemic's beginning with $53 million.

Big numbers The film is doing great numbers worldwide

The movie did pandemic-best opening business in many countries, including India. The film's 4-day collection adds up to an impressive Rs 22.44 crore, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The monster film earned $70.3 million at the Chinese box office. It also grossed $6.3 million each in Mexico and Australia and $5.8 million in Russia. In Taiwan, the film grossed $5.2 million.

MonsterVerse 'Godzilla vs. Kong' is the fourth film in MonsterVerse

Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth film in MonsterVerse which includes the 2014 Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island from 2017, and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters released in 2019. The film is directed by Adam Wingard who is also known for You're Next, The Guest, and Death Note. The monster film will showcase Godzilla going crazy with only Kong standing between him and worldwide destruction.

Cast The film has a stacked star cast

This film stars True Blood actor Alexander Skarsgard as Dr. Nathan Lind, a geologist and chief cartographer who works closely with Kong. He is responsible for the Hollow Earth mission. Godzilla vs. Kong also stars Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, Shun Oguri as Ren Serizawa, and Eiza González as Maya Simmons.

Reviews 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' is 'The Avengers' of monster movies

The film received generally favorable reviews with 81% positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes saying that the film squarely delivers on its title for a big monstrous showdown. Forbes's review said that Godzilla Vs. Kong is The Avengers of monster movies. "If you needed a rock-solid reason to return to the cinemas, Godzilla vs Kong would easily fit the bill," the Indian Express review said.

