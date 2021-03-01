Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's ambitious project, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol, will release on Dusshera next year, the makers revealed on Monday. The movie was announced earlier this year with a powerful teaser featuring Ranbir's voice. It has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also helmed Kabir Singh and its original version Arjun Reddy. Here's more.

Plot What is known about the movie?

In the announcement teaser, Ranbir was heard addressing his father, telling him that roles could be reversed in the next life. He told him he could become the father and his father could be re-born as the son. Then Ranbir went on to say he would really love his children. As the teaser ended, one could hear several rounds of gunshots.

Twitter Post 'Animal' is produced by Bhushan Kumar

Other movies Ranbir's 'Shamshera' will release on June 25

Meanwhile, Ranbir's much-anticipated film Shamshera will release on June 25. The movie marks his return to the silver screen after a hiatus. The Kapoor scion was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju that had released in 2018. He also has Brahmastra in the pipeline. The movie, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first time Ranbir is collaborating with his lady love Alia Bhatt.

Looking back Vanga's 'Kabir Singh' had invited criticism

It's worth mentioning that Vanga's directorial debut in Bollywood had garnered criticism for glorifying violence. The criticism notwithstanding, the 2019 movie, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Ali Advani, went on to mint Rs. 278.24 crore across India, reports Bollywood Hungama. Arjun Reddy had also invited similar criticism but Vanga remained undeterred. "They (the critics) hate me," he had quipped once.

Release dates After a year of lull, Bollywood seems back in business