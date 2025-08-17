Why Fahadh Faasil rejected film with 'The Revenant' director

Fahadh Faasil , a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema, recently revealed that he had an opportunity to work with Academy Award-winning director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (The Revenant, Bardo). However, he turned it down due to concerns over his accent and the need for unpaid training in the United States. Despite this setback, Faasil remains grateful for the "magic" Malayalam cinema has brought into his life.

Reason 'To fix that, I'd need to stay in US' In an interview with The Cue Studio, Faasil said, "What didn't work for him was my accent." "To fix that, he said I would need to stay in the US for about four months, during which there would be no payment. That's why I let go of the opportunity." He added that while many actors would have grabbed the chance, he didn't feel the fire to put in such significant effort only for the sake of altering his speech.

Gratitude 'All the magic in my life has happened here' Instead of regretting the missed opportunity, Faasil expressed deep gratitude for what Malayalam cinema has given him. He said, "All the magic in my life has happened here. If any change is to happen, I want it to happen here itself." "I don't feel the need to go outside Kerala in search of that change or magic."