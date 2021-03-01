Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 11:56 am

DC fans will get to see a fresh take on the Kryptonian alien-turned-superhero for the earth. Essayist-cum-novelist Ta-Nehisi Coates has been roped in to create a script for the Superman reboot. JJ Abrams of Lost and Star Trek fame is producing the film. The film is in its early development stages with no lead actor or director attached to it. Here's more.

Experience Coates had written for Marvel

Coates is not a newbie to the superhero genre, as he has already written a Captain America and Black Panther series for Marvel Comics. He has published three non-fiction books — Between the World and Me, The Beautiful Struggle, We Were Eight Years in Power. The Water Dancer was his first novel. He is certainly a writer fit for the monumental job.

Perspective Warner Bros. Pictures' Group chairman praised Coates

The film will also be produced by Hannah Minghella. Praising Coates's perspective in his works, Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures' Group, said his take on Superman will give a new "and exciting way to see the Man of Steel." "To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films, and Bad Robot is an honor," said Coates.

Project There is a powerful, moving story: Abrams

Talking about the renewed approach toward the film, Abrams said Superman deserves to be seen in a far more interesting light. "There is a new, powerful, and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen," Abrams maintained.

Casting Why did Henry Cavill opt out?