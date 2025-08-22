J&K LG terminates 2 government employees over links with LeT 

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two government employees over their alleged links with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The decision was taken under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. The two employees were identified as Khurshid Ahmed Rather, a teacher in Karnah, Kupwara, and Siyad Ahmad Khan, an Assistant Stockman in Keran, Kupwara.

Uncovered links Rather was tasked to procure arms, narcotics An investigation revealed that Rather was allegedly tasked by LeT handlers in Pakistan to procure arms and narcotics for distribution among militants in Kashmir Valley. He reportedly had direct contacts with two Pakistan-based operatives, Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh, alias Shakoor, and Javid Ahmed. "His role was exposed after law enforcement agencies received...input on 25th January 2024 that two Pakistani terrorists were involved in smuggling of arms with the help of 4 associates in Kupwara," Daily Excelsior quoted investigators as saying.

Quote 4 associates "These four names were Khurshid Ahmad Rather, Zahoor Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar and Qazi Fazal. An FIR was registered and Zahoor Ahmed was picked for interrogation. Zahoor revealed the tentacles of his network and his other associates including Khurshid was arrested, the investigators said.

Arrest details Khurshid was arrested in January last year Khurshid was arrested after his network was exposed during Zahoor's interrogation. A large cache of arms, including AK Type rifles and pistols, was seized from him. He is currently lodged in District Jail, Kupwara. On the other hand, Khan was intercepted on January 12, 2024, at Peer Baba Shrine by J&K Police and Army personnel. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from him during the search operation.