J&K LG terminates 2 government employees over links with LeT
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two government employees over their alleged links with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The decision was taken under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. The two employees were identified as Khurshid Ahmed Rather, a teacher in Karnah, Kupwara, and Siyad Ahmad Khan, an Assistant Stockman in Keran, Kupwara.
Rather was tasked to procure arms, narcotics
An investigation revealed that Rather was allegedly tasked by LeT handlers in Pakistan to procure arms and narcotics for distribution among militants in Kashmir Valley. He reportedly had direct contacts with two Pakistan-based operatives, Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh, alias Shakoor, and Javid Ahmed. "His role was exposed after law enforcement agencies received...input on 25th January 2024 that two Pakistani terrorists were involved in smuggling of arms with the help of 4 associates in Kupwara," Daily Excelsior quoted investigators as saying.
4 associates
"These four names were Khurshid Ahmad Rather, Zahoor Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar and Qazi Fazal. An FIR was registered and Zahoor Ahmed was picked for interrogation. Zahoor revealed the tentacles of his network and his other associates including Khurshid was arrested, the investigators said.
Khurshid was arrested in January last year
Khurshid was arrested after his network was exposed during Zahoor's interrogation. A large cache of arms, including AK Type rifles and pistols, was seized from him. He is currently lodged in District Jail, Kupwara. On the other hand, Khan was intercepted on January 12, 2024, at Peer Baba Shrine by J&K Police and Army personnel. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from him during the search operation.
Counter-terrorism measures
Over 70 overground workers terminated from government jobs
Since taking office in August 2020, Sinha has been focused on dismantling the terror ecosystem by targeting active terrorists and their support systems. His efforts include aggressive counter-terrorism operations that have neutralized hundreds of terrorists between 2020 and 2024. Over 70 overground workers and terror associates have also been terminated from government jobs under Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution as part of these measures.