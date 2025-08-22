Next Article
Suresh Gopi's son in road rage with Congress leader
Madhav Suresh, son of Union Minister Suresh Gopi, got into a heated road incident with Vinod Krishna from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in Thiruvananthapuram.
Things escalated when their cars blocked each other during a U-turn, leading to accusations of physical contact and hitting the car.
Madhav was not under the influence of alcohol
Krishna accused Madhav of being drunk and called the police, but medical tests showed no alcohol in Madhav's system.
After both were questioned at the station, Krishna decided not to press charges, so the matter ended there and Madhav was released soon after.