In what seems to be another wave of #MeToo movement, Brian Warner aka rock musician Marilyn Manson has been accused of sexual abuse, domestic violence and various forms of mental torture by five women. Leading the team of accusers is actor Evan Rachel Wood of Westworld fame, who has had a three-year-old relationship with the artist before the couple broke up in 2010.

Wood shared that she was groomed by the musician "when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives," she wrote.

Notably, Wood had filed a complaint against Mansion in 2018 of unspecified sex crimes. The case didn't hold steam for lack of evidence and Manson's representatives called Wood's claims as a "calculated attempt to generate publicity." This recent development also prompted four other women, namely Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, and Gabriella, to narrate their horrible experiences and level accusations against him.

Other than that of Wood's, their accusations have common complaints of post traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, OCD and depression allegedly caused by toxic relationships with the said musician. Strengthening the wave has been the supporting Twitter post of Manson's former fiancee, Rose McGowan. Immediately after these claims surfaced, Manson's label, Loma Vista Recordings, dropped his latest album and declared not to work with him.

After getting dropped from the label and removed from an AMC TV series, the musician took to Instagram to claim his innocence. Highlighting the very nature of his controversial art, he stated that all his relationships have been "consensual with like-minded partners," contrary to allegations of rape brought up by Wood. "These recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," wrote the artist.

