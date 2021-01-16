Miley Cyrus is as unpredictable as an entertainer should be. She rose to fame with Disney's sitcom Hannah Montana and sung Party in the USA like a true pop sensation. She then went explicit with the twerk. Now, she is making a cover album on Metallica songs and she has recorded Nothing Else Matters with big-name band members one can't even dream about having!

First member Cyrus has indisputable piano genius Elton John on the keys

She has Elton John on the keys! That indisputable piano genius who has imbibed the best of Western classical music and rock-and-roll to create his own style would collaborate with Cyrus this time. The icon has sold over 300 million records and retired from mainstream music in 2018 after a 50-year-long illustrious career. But it seems like he couldn't turn her down!

The line-up Classical music virtuoso Yo-Yo Ma is on the cello

It's not over yet! She has classical music virtuoso Yo-Yo Ma on the cello! The firebrand musician, during the pandemic, tweeted recordings of him playing the instrument. His #SongsOfComfort initiative ranged from Bach to his originals. Despite these two stalwarts, the cover track of Nothing Else Matters, a version of which Cyrus had performed back in 2019 in Glastonbury, still needed an apt percussionist.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers The line-up completes with Chad Smith on drums!

That's where Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith comes in to complete the rich line-up. The 28-year-old, while talking to UK radio station Capital FM, said, "I'm so excited about this collaboration. I love when ingredients don't quite fit." "Or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together," said Cyrus, currently basking in the success of her latest album.

