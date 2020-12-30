-
30 Dec 2020
Unusual pairing! Channing Tatum may be cast opposite Sandra Bullock
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
-
Dancer-actor Channing Tatum is reportedly in final negotiatory talks to pair opposite Sandra Bullock for Paramount Pictures' latest project titled The Lost City of D.
The film is being backed by Bullock's Fortis Films and Liza Chasin through her company, 3dot Productions.
That's quite an unusual pairing, given Tatum's athletic line of work in action and thriller genres, while Bullock's establishment in romantic scripts.
-
-
Earlier plans
Ryan Reynolds was eyeing the script; could have reunited exes
-
However, casting Tatum, in this case, might work wonders for the unusual pair as the film is a romantic thriller, thus getting the best of both worlds from these actors.
Previously, there was a lot of speculation about Ryan Reynolds getting the role opposite Bullock, which would have made the two former lovebirds reunite on screen after their 2009 film, The Proposal.
-
Script
Tatum plays a cover model, Bullock is a romance novelist
-
By the looks of it, Tatum might be replacing Reynolds.
The 40-year-old, who is an all-round athlete and a practitioner of Gor-Chor Kung Fu, is essaying the role of a cover model, while Bullock is playing a romance novelist, who doesn't like to socialize a lot.
However, the script has other plans and gets them together, where she is forced to mingle with him.
-
Plot
Bullock is stuck with Tatum on a tour
-
Bullock's character is stuck on a tour with Tatum's and that seems to be an uncomfortable situation for her, until a kidnapping attempt kills all the irritation and drops them in the middle of a jungle.
That, for sure, is scary for both of them as they learn to survive and find love within each other along their way of unravelling thrill.
-
Crew
Script by Dana Fox, direction by Adam and Aaron Nee
-
The Gravity actor had previously expressed excitement over the script by Dana Fox, to be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee.
"The idea that Paramount is willing to return to a genre we haven't seen in a while makes us excited," Bullock told EW in October.
Keeping the grim global scenario in context, Bullock seemed ready to embark on this "ambitious and fun ride."