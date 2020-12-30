Dancer-actor Channing Tatum is reportedly in final negotiatory talks to pair opposite Sandra Bullock for Paramount Pictures' latest project titled The Lost City of D. The film is being backed by Bullock's Fortis Films and Liza Chasin through her company, 3dot Productions. That's quite an unusual pairing, given Tatum's athletic line of work in action and thriller genres, while Bullock's establishment in romantic scripts.

Earlier plans Ryan Reynolds was eyeing the script; could have reunited exes

However, casting Tatum, in this case, might work wonders for the unusual pair as the film is a romantic thriller, thus getting the best of both worlds from these actors. Previously, there was a lot of speculation about Ryan Reynolds getting the role opposite Bullock, which would have made the two former lovebirds reunite on screen after their 2009 film, The Proposal.

Script Tatum plays a cover model, Bullock is a romance novelist

By the looks of it, Tatum might be replacing Reynolds. The 40-year-old, who is an all-round athlete and a practitioner of Gor-Chor Kung Fu, is essaying the role of a cover model, while Bullock is playing a romance novelist, who doesn't like to socialize a lot. However, the script has other plans and gets them together, where she is forced to mingle with him.

Plot Bullock is stuck with Tatum on a tour

Bullock's character is stuck on a tour with Tatum's and that seems to be an uncomfortable situation for her, until a kidnapping attempt kills all the irritation and drops them in the middle of a jungle. That, for sure, is scary for both of them as they learn to survive and find love within each other along their way of unravelling thrill.

Crew Script by Dana Fox, direction by Adam and Aaron Nee