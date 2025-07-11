Japan's new internet can download entire Netflix in 1 second 

The record-breaking internet speed could enable real-time AI processing across continents, connecting data centers as if they were on a single local network. This is especially important for applications like cloud computing, generative AI, self-driving cars, and real-time translation tools that require high data throughput. The researchers demonstrated the speed by transmitting data at an incredible 1.02 petabits (127,500 gigabytes) per second over a distance of 1,808km using standard-sized fiber optic cables.

Future prospects

Theoretical applications of this record-breaking speed

The record-breaking speed demonstrated by Japan is a major leap toward the future of internet connectivity. It could theoretically allow you to download all Steam games in an instant or stream millions of 8K ultra-HD videos simultaneously. While consumer internet has yet to reach terabit speeds and this technology is not yet available for home use, governments, data center operators, and telecom giants are already looking at Japan's success as a potential model for 6G networks and next-gen underwater cables.