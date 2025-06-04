Scientists develop new plastic that dissolves in seawater in hours
What's the story
In a major breakthrough, scientists from Japan have developed a revolutionary new type of plastic.
The material can dissolve in seawater within hours, offering a potential solution to the global crisis of ocean pollution and its impact on marine life.
The research was conducted by the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and the University of Tokyo.
Enhanced biodegradability
New material breaks down much faster than conventional biodegradable plastics
The new material developed by the Japanese scientists is said to break down much faster than conventional biodegradable plastics. It also leaves no residual trace behind.
In a demonstration at a lab in Wako city, near Tokyo, the team showed how a small piece of this new plastic vanished in salt water after being stirred for about an hour.
Market potential
No plans for commercializing the material yet
Despite the promising results, the team has not yet revealed any plans for commercializing this new type of plastic.
However, project lead Takuzo Aida said their research has drawn a lot of attention, especially from people in the packaging industry.
This suggests that there could be potential market opportunities for this innovative material in various sectors.
International response
Plastic pollution expected to triple by 2040
The development of this new plastic comes as scientists around the world are racing to find innovative solutions to the growing problem of plastic waste.
According to a UN Environment Programme prediction, plastic pollution is expected to triple by 2040, adding between 23-37 million metric tons of waste into oceans every year.
Environmental duty
New plastic is as strong as petroleum-based plastics
Aida stressed the importance of scientists ensuring a healthy planet for future generations.
He said, "Children cannot choose the planet they will live on. It is our duty as scientists to ensure that we leave them with best possible environment."
The new plastic is as strong as petroleum-based plastics but breaks down into its original components when exposed to salt, avoiding the generation of harmful microplastics.
Versatile application
It can also disintegrate on land over time
The new plastic also has potential for land degradation. A piece of about five centimeters in size disintegrates on land after over 200 hours due to the presence of salt in soil.
The material can be used like regular plastic when coated, and the team is currently focusing their research on the best coating methods.
Notably, this non-toxic, non-flammable plastic does not emit carbon dioxide either.