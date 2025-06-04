You can now hide posts, comments from your Reddit profile
What's the story
Reddit has launched a new feature aimed at enhancing user privacy on its platform.
The update introduces a "Content and Activity" setting, giving users control over what content from their subscribed subreddits appears on their profiles. This includes both posting and commenting history.
By default, all posts and comments are public as before. But with this new setting, users can hide all such public activity.
Steps
How to manage visibility of content?
The new feature also lets users selectively show posts and comments from certain communities on their profiles while hiding others.
It can be accessed under a new section called "Curate your profile," where users can manage the visibility of their content.
The update also includes an option to toggle NSFW (not safe for work) content and activity, as well as a Followers toggle to show or hide follower count.
User engagement
Boost to user engagement on the platform
The new feature could drive more user engagement on the platform.
For instance, users may want to ask or comment on sensitive topics like relationship advice or health issues.
Previously, they might have opted not to directly engage in order to keep the information from appearing on their profiles.
Now, with this new facility, they can do so without worrying about public visibility of their activity.
Limitations
New option doesn't ensure complete privacy
However, it's important to note that the new facility doesn't provide complete privacy.
Usernames are still visible next to posts and comments in communities.
Some moderators also have access to a user's public post/comment history for 28 days, irrespective of their content visibility settings.
This is intended to help moderators review user histories when they post/comment or send "modmail," like join requests or community access requests.