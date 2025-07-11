Root vs Smith: Decoding their Test numbers vs India

Joe Root , England's all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket, has equaled Steve Smith 's record of most centuries against India. The 34-year-old Yorkshireman scored his 11th Test century against India on Friday during the ongoing third Test match at Lord's. He achieved this feat by hitting a four off the first ball of the second day's play. He was eventually dismissed for 104 off 199 balls. On this note, let's compare Smith and Root's numbers versus India in Test cricket.

DYK Root has over 3,000 Test runs vs India With his 45th run on Day 1, Root became the first player to score 3,000 Test runs against India. Playing his 33rd Test against the team, he has raced to 3,059 runs at 57.71. The tally includes 11 tons and 12 fifties. Smith is fifth on this list of batters with the most Test runs vs India, having scored 2,356 runs across 24 Tests at an average of 58.90 (100s: 11, 50s: 5).

50-plus scores Root has most 50-plus scores versus India While Smith is par with Root in terms of Test hundreds versus India, the latter's tally of 23 50-plus scores against India is the most for any batter. The Australian owns 16 such scores in this regard. Notably, Root boasts a double hundred against India (218). Smith's highest score against the team is an impressive 192.

DYK Smith owns second-most runs against India in a series In the 2014-15 series when India toured Australia, Smith amassed 769 runs in four Tests at an average of 128.16. He smoked four tons besides two fifties. Former West Indies batter Everton Weekes (779 runs in 1948/49) is the only player with more runs in a bilateral Test series vs India. Root is fifth on this list, having scored 737 runs in the 2021-22 home Test series against India at 105.28 (100s: 4, 50: 1).

Home stats Root has second-most runs against India at home Root's tally of eight Test tons against India at home is now the most for a batter. He broke the tie with Australia's Ricky Ponting and Smith (7 each). His overall home tally versus India reads 1,787 runs across 18 Tests at 71.48 (50s: 6). Only Ponting (1,893) owns more Test runs against India at home. Smith is fifth on this list with 1,396 runs in 13 Tests against India Down Under at 63.45 (100s: 7, 50s: 4).

Away from home Root is only behind Lloyd on this list Root has featured in 15 Tests on Indian soil, scoring 1,272 runs at an average of 45.42. His tally includes 3 tons and 6 half-centuries. West Indies legend Clive Lloyd (1,359) is the only visiting batter with more Test runs in India. Smith is significantly behind in this regard as he has compiled 805 runs across 10 Tests in India at 50.31. The tally includes three centuries and a solitary fifty.