ICC announces record prize money for 2025 WTC final
What's the story
The International Cricket Council has announced a record-breaking prize money for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final.
The summit clash, which will be played at Lord's between South Africa and defending champions Australia on June 11, will have a total prize pool of $5.76 million.
This is more than double the prize money of the previous two WTC finals (2023 and 2021).
Prize distribution
Champions to receive $3.6 million
The champions of the WTC final will get $3.6 million, a huge increase from the $1.6 million given in both the 2021 and 2023 editions.
The runners-up will also be benefitted from this increase, earning $2.16 million instead of the previous $800,000.
This massive increase in prize money shows ICC's commitment to increasing the rewards for teams participating in this prestigious event.
Final showdown
South Africa and Australia secure final spots
South Africa booked their WTC final berth by finishing on top of the WTC25 standings with series wins over Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
They also drew a home series against India.
Meanwhile, Australia sealed their final berth by beating India 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home and sweeping Pakistan 3-0.
They also won away series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
Chairman's comment
ICC Chair Jay Shah on final
ICC Chairman Jay Shah said he was looking forward to the final.
"We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only toward the end of the competition," he said.
He added that "the championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams," culminating in a final between two exceptional squads.
Captain's remarks
Captains express their excitement for the final
South African skipper Temba Bavuma was ecstatic about reaching the WTC final and sees it as a chance to win an ICC trophy.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins took pride in defending their title at Lord's, recognizing the hard work that brought them to this final match.
Both captains are looking forward to this prestigious occasion and hope to deliver their best show.