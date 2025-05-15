Moeen Ali withdraws from IPL 2025, KKR await Powell's update
What's the story
Moeen Ali, the veteran English all-rounder, has pulled out of the rest of the IPL 2025 season citing personal reasons, ESPNcricinfo reported.
He played six matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season.
The KKR management is now awaiting updates on West Indies middle-order batter Rovman Powell's condition.
Currently, in the UAE with his West Indies-based teammates, Powell is dealing with an undisclosed injury.
Team challenges
KKR's overseas roster faces potential setback
As the IPL 2025 season nears its resumption after a brief break due to India-Pakistan cross-border tensions, KKR's overseas roster is taking a major hit. Moeen Ali's withdrawal and Powell's injury could affect their future participation.
The franchise is mulling signing at least one cricketer as a temporary replacement in light of the developments.
This comes as a huge blow for KKR, who are also the reigning champions of IPL 2025.
Team performance
KKR's current standing in IPL 2025
Currently, KKR sits sixth on the IPL 2025 points table. The team has won five and lost six out of 12 matches (NR: 1).
To keep their playoff hopes alive, the defending champions must win both their remaining matches in this round.
Their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could prove to be a game-changer for KKR's playoff hopes.
DYK
Moeen is retired from international cricket
It must be noted that Moeen is retired from international cricket. He hence will not participate in the upcoming white-ball series between England and West Indies.
However, he has still decided to not take part in the remainder of the season. He has taken six wickets fom as many games in IPL 2025 at an economy of 8.50.
He hasn't received many batting opportunities. Meanwhile, Powell scored five runs in his only innings so far this season.