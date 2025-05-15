What's the story

Moeen Ali, the veteran English all-rounder, has pulled out of the rest of the IPL 2025 season citing personal reasons, ESPNcricinfo reported.

He played six matches for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season.

The KKR management is now awaiting updates on West Indies middle-order batter Rovman Powell's condition.

Currently, in the UAE with his West Indies-based teammates, Powell is dealing with an undisclosed injury.