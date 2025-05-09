Rohit Sharma praises Indian Army amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
What's the story
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma has lent his support to the country's armed forces.
The star Mumbai Indians opener took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his pride in the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.
His statement comes at a time when military operations are making headlines and the Indian Premier League has been suspended due to safety concerns.
Call for unity
Rohit Sharma urges fans to support armed forces
Rohit's message was a combination of pride, caution, and heartfelt sentiment. He asked fans to stay united and support the armed forces in this difficult time.
The cricketer also cautioned against spreading or believing fake news which could create chaos.
His statement read: "With every passing moment... I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy... It's important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news."
Disruption
IPL 2025 match canceled due to military activity
Rohit's statement comes after an IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was canceled in Dharamshala, owing to air raid alerts and military activity near the Indo-Pak border.
The region is on high alert amid rising tensions.
The cancelation had prompted emergency meetings between the BCCI and Government of India, leading to an indefinite suspension of the tournament for safety reasons.
Twitter Post
Here is the post!
With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake…— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 9, 2025
Uncertainty
IPL 2025 season now hangs in limbo
Rohit was slated to return to action on May 11, when Mumbai Indians were slated to face Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.
However, with the IPL 2025 season now suspended indefinitely, all plans have been canceled.
The future of this season remains uncertain as safety takes precedence over sport.
It remains to be seen if Rohit or any team takes the field again this season.