What's the story

Star Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has chosen to remain with Mumbai, withdrawing his request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to switch from Mumbai to Goa, as per The Indian Express.

The 23-year-old opener had previously applied for an NOC in April, citing personal reasons for the move.

However, in a recent email to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), he requested the withdrawal of his NOC, saying family plans to relocate have been canceled.