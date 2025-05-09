Yashasvi Jaiswal reverses decision to leave Mumbai for Goa
What's the story
Star Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has chosen to remain with Mumbai, withdrawing his request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to switch from Mumbai to Goa, as per The Indian Express.
The 23-year-old opener had previously applied for an NOC in April, citing personal reasons for the move.
However, in a recent email to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), he requested the withdrawal of his NOC, saying family plans to relocate have been canceled.
Communication
Jaiswal's email to MCA
In his email to the MCA, Jaiswal wrote, "I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed!"
"So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association," he added.
Opportunity
Goa's offer of leadership role
Having enjoyed a successful start to his Test career, Jaiswal was initially attracted to Goa because of the offer of a leadership role.
He said, "Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I'm not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament."
Career path
Jaiswal's cricket journey and achievements
Jaiswal shifted from Suriyawan in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi to Mumbai at 11, to chase his cricketing dreams.
He made headlines with a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which earned him a national call-up and an IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals.
In 19 Tests for India, Jaiswal has racked up 1,798 runs at a remarkable average of 52.88. This includes four tons and 10 half-centuries.