'Like bomb exploding...': Survivors recall J&K flash-flood that killed 46 

A massive flash flood struck Chasoti village in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir , on Thursday after a cloudburst, killing at least 46 people. The incident occurred on the Machail Mata Yatra route when hundreds of pilgrims were present. "Over 100 injured have been shifted (for treatment). Many people are still feared missing," news agency ANI quoted Additional SP Pardeep Singh as saying. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with survivors recalling a sound like an explosion before being engulfed by debris.

Survivor stories 'Sound like bomb exploding' Shalu Mehra, a survivor, narrated her ordeal to news agency ANI. "Suddenly, there was a sound like a bomb exploding... I got trapped in the debris and an electricity pole fell on my head," she said. Sanjay Kumar, another survivor at Machail Chishoti Langar (community kitchen), described how the flash flood hit while they were having lunch. "Suddenly, a flashflood carrying debris hit the community kitchen... The deluge flattened everything that came in its way," he said.

Infrastructure damage 'Toppled like toys' Kumar further recounted that the four vehicles, from which 15 pilgrims escaped seconds before the accident, "toppled like toys and were swept away in the strong torrent of flash floods." The head of the communal kitchen also addressed the catastrophe, with kitchen manager Subhash Chander Gupta explaining that the floodwaters approached carrying large boulders, trees, and soil, striking everyone by surprise and leaving little time to flee.

#WATCH | J&K | A flash flood has occurred at the Chashoti area in Kishtwar following a cloud burst. Rescue Operations have been initiated.



Latest visuals from the area, showing the extent of damage.

Ongoing efforts Rescue operations underway,167 people rescued so far Rescue operations are currently underway, with 167 people rescued so far. However, 38 of them are critically injured and have received immediate medical assistance. Sunil Sharma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, informed India Today TV that approximately 1,200 persons were present at the location when the flash flood happened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the monsoon mishaps in his speech at the Red Fort on India's 79th Independence Day, saying, "Nature is testing us."