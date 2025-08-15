Modi's Sudarshan Chakra Mission: What we know
During his Independence Day speech this week, Prime Minister Modi introduced the "Sudarshan Chakra Mission"—a big step to make India's defenses smarter and more self-reliant.
The plan is to boost surveillance, interception, and counter-attack abilities, with all tech built in India over the next decade.
Connecting all defense systems for better protection
This new mission will connect air, land, and sea defenses to protect both military and civilian sites.
The announcement came amid ongoing regional tensions—especially with Pakistan—Modi made it clear that threats won't go unanswered.
The system aims for Iron Dome-level protection against attacks.
Modi on armed forces' op Sindoor
Modi also praised the armed forces for Operation Sindoor after April's Pahalgam attack.
He called it a strong message that India won't back down from cross-border threats or nuclear intimidation.