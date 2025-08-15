Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmotsav to host 5 million visitors this year

From August 15-17, Mathura is hosting Shri Krishna Janmotsav, expecting over five million visitors—making it even bigger than last year's turnout. Main temples like Shri Krishna Janmasthan, Banke Bihari, and Dwarkadheesh are at the heart of the action.

Police officers, CCTV cameras, and drones To keep things safe and smooth, the city's split into zones with more than 3,000 police officers on duty.

Local Intelligence is watching social media closely to catch any trouble early.

Plus, there are hundreds of CCTV cameras keeping an eye on key spots.

AI-powered drones will monitor crowds from above For the first time, AI-powered drones will monitor crowds from above—pretty high-tech for a festival!

There's also a new helipad ready for emergencies or VIP arrivals.

The city's going all out to make sure everyone has a good time while staying safe.