'Op Sindoor, deep-water exploration, nuclear blackmail': Modi's top I-Day quotes  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort , where he reiterated his vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047. The PM also celebrated India's achievements in space and technology and paid tribute to soldiers involved in Operation Sindoor. He warned Pakistan against nuclear blackmail, saying, "Blood and water cannot flow together."

Self-reliance focus PM calls for energy independence In his speech, PM Modi stressed on India's self-reliance beyond trade. He said if India wasn't self-reliant, Operation Sindoor wouldn't have been successful. He also spoke about the importance of energy independence and how dependence on imports affects the economy. "A big part of the Budget is spent on importing oil, petrol...diesel. If we weren't dependent, that money could have been used for my country, for farmers...the poor. But we are working on becoming self-reliant in this aspect," he said.

Speech 'Aatmanirbhar is directly connected to our strength' "Viksit Bharat ka aadhar bhi hai Aatmanirbhar Bharat... If someone becomes too dependent on others, the very question of freedom starts to fade... Aatmanirbhar is not limited merely to imports, exports, rupees, pounds, or dollars. Its meaning is far broader. Aatmanirbhar is directly connected to our strength," he said. "We will not stop or bend until we build a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," said PM Modi. " "We will gain freedom from all kinds of slavery."

Pro-people governance Government should be pro-people, says Modi The PM also highlighted the government's pro-people approach, saying he knows what poverty is from personal experience. He said government should be present in citizens' lives and not just in files. "I know what poverty is...I didn't have to read it in books. I have also been in the government. I believed that government should not remain in files, but should be present in the lives of...citizens," said PM Modi. "Government should be pro-people. We are working on this consistently."

Space independence India to have its own space station, announces PM PM Modi also called for self-reliance in the space sector, announcing efforts to build India's own space station. He said 300 startups are working in this area. He also urged youths to develop India's social media and digital platforms. The PM also announced next-gen GST reforms to make everyday items cheaper. He said the government has reduced the tax burden over the last eight years and made taxation easier, and "this Diwali, we are bringing next-gen GST reforms."

Others National Deep Water Exploration Mission PM Modi also unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Scheme for youth. Under the employment scheme, the government will provide ₹15,000 to first-time private sector employees. Modi also announced the National Deep Water Exploration Mission. "We are now also heading toward 'Samudra Manthan'. Taking this forward, we aim to operate in mission mode to explore the oil and gas reserves in the sea. So, India is about to launch the National Deep Water Exploration Mission," he said.