West Bengal: 10 dead, 35 injured in Burdwan bus accident
A devastating accident in West Bengal's Burdwan district on Friday claimed 10 lives and injured 35 others.
A bus carrying pilgrims from Bihar crashed into a parked tractor on National Highway 19, reportedly while speeding.
There were about 45 people onboard, including five children.
Authorities investigating cause of crash
Everyone hurt was rushed to Burdwan Medical College Hospital for urgent care.
Authorities are still working to identify the victims and investigating what led to the crash, with early reports pointing to speeding.
Local officials are urging drivers to slow down—especially near stopped vehicles—to help prevent more tragedies like this.