Delhi wakes up to light rain on Independence Day

Thursday's heavy downpour was one of the biggest this year, flooding roads, uprooting trees, and causing massive traffic jams. Over 350 flights were delayed at IGI Airport. By Thursday night, Delhi had already beaten its usual August rainfall total—hitting 254.8mm compared to the average 233.1mm—and annual rainfall crossed the normal mark earlier than any year since 2021.

Rain likely to continue till August 20

Light rain or thunderstorms are likely to stick around till August 20, but no severe alerts for Delhi yet.

Meanwhile, neighboring states like UP and Uttarakhand are looking at heavier warnings—so if you're traveling soon, keep an eye out!