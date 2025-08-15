'Standing like wall': What Modi said on policies against farmers 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his commitment to protect the interests of Indian farmers. "If any policy is against India's farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers, Modi is standing like a wall," PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech. His remarks come amid pressure from the United States to open up India's agriculture market and a recent 25% additional tariff on Indian goods.

Economic stance India should focus on expanding its strengths: Modi Modi also spoke about the need to stand strong against "economic selfishness" in the global arena. He said, "Kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye, apni oorja hamein nahi khapani hai." "If we do that, the world will admit our strength..., it is the need of the hour that we don't sit crying over those crises. Himmat ke saath apni lakeer ko lambi karein...If we take that path, no selfishness will not able to entangle us," he added.

Trade tensions US imposes tariffs on Indian goods The United States had recently imposed a 25% additional tariff on Indian goods, calling it a "penalty" for India's Russian oil imports. In response to these developments, India and the US started talks for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March 2025. The first tranche of this agreement is expected to be signed by fall 2025 (October-November).