'Standing like wall': What Modi said on policies against farmers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated his commitment to protect the interests of Indian farmers. "If any policy is against India's farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers, Modi is standing like a wall," PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech. His remarks come amid pressure from the United States to open up India's agriculture market and a recent 25% additional tariff on Indian goods.
Modi also spoke about the need to stand strong against "economic selfishness" in the global arena. He said, "Kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye, apni oorja hamein nahi khapani hai." "If we do that, the world will admit our strength..., it is the need of the hour that we don't sit crying over those crises. Himmat ke saath apni lakeer ko lambi karein...If we take that path, no selfishness will not able to entangle us," he added.
The United States had recently imposed a 25% additional tariff on Indian goods, calling it a "penalty" for India's Russian oil imports. In response to these developments, India and the US started talks for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March 2025. The first tranche of this agreement is expected to be signed by fall 2025 (October-November).
The BTA talks have been held in both countries and through virtual meetings. However, there are concerns on India's part regarding US demands to open agricultural and dairy sectors. These sectors are crucial for India, as they provide livelihoods to a large section of its population. The Ministry of Commerce is holding talks with exporters, industries, and all stakeholders to gather information on their perspectives on this issue, with the goal of protecting the interests of farmers, laborers, etc.