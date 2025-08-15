Next Article
'India will treat terrorists, supporters same': Modi to Pakistan
On Independence Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clear warning to Pakistan, saying India will treat terrorists and those who support them the same way.
He also made it clear that the Indian armed forces have full freedom to decide how to respond if there are future threats.
Modi announces Sudarshan Chakra mission, suspends IWT
Modi talked about Operation Sindoor—launched in May after the Pahalgam attack—which hit terrorist camps in Pakistan hard.
He announced the 'Sudarshan Chakra' mission to upgrade India's security setup and boost homegrown jet engine tech for fighter jets.
Modi also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, firmly stating that "blood and water won't flow together," signaling a tough stance on cross-border terrorism.