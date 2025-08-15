India launches National Critical Mineral Mission for lithium, cobalt exploration
India just kicked off the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) in 2025, aiming to secure minerals like lithium, cobalt, rare earths, and nickel—basically the stuff that powers clean energy and tech.
The plan? Finish 1,200 exploration projects by 2030-31 and open up over 100 mineral blocks for auction, with faster approvals to get private players on board.
Why it matters
These minerals are essential for things like solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles—so NCMM is a big step toward India's green goals.
By boosting homegrown supply chains, encouraging recycling, and even looking overseas for resources (think Argentina and Australia), India hopes to cut down on import risks.
Plus, there's a push for innovation: more patents, skilled jobs in mining tech, deep-sea exploration—all setting up new opportunities in the mining and technology sectors.