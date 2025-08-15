India launches National Critical Mineral Mission for lithium, cobalt exploration

Why it matters

These minerals are essential for things like solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles—so NCMM is a big step toward India's green goals.

By boosting homegrown supply chains, encouraging recycling, and even looking overseas for resources (think Argentina and Australia), India hopes to cut down on import risks.

Plus, there's a push for innovation: more patents, skilled jobs in mining tech, deep-sea exploration—all setting up new opportunities in the mining and technology sectors.