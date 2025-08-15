Next Article
India should lead world peace efforts: RSS chief Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking on Independence Day in Bhubaneswar, called on India to step up as a leader for global peace.
He said India's freedom movement wasn't just about breaking away from colonial rule—it was also about building a country where everyone feels happy, respected, courageous, secure, and peaceful.
Old solutions haven't worked for centuries: Bhagwat
Bhagwat urged Indians to look inward and rethink how we solve worldwide problems, pointing out that old solutions haven't worked for centuries.
He believes India's spiritual and cultural roots can inspire fresh ideas for creating a happier, more peaceful world—and says it's our turn to share those values globally.