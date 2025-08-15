PM Modi's I-Day speech sparks deep-sea exploration revolution
On Independence Day 2025, PM Modi announced the National Deep Water Exploration Mission—India's big move to tap oil, gas, and key minerals from deep-sea resources.
The goal? Cut down on energy imports so more funds can go toward fighting poverty and improving rural life.
Mission to boost clean energy, reduce imports
This mission is a major step for India's self-reliance and climate goals. It targets seabed minerals like nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese—crucial for electronics, clean energy storage, and defense tech.
With homegrown submersibles (like MATSYA-6000) set for launch by 2027, India will join just six other countries with advanced underwater research tools.
Plus, it fits into India's bigger clean energy push: nuclear capacity is set to grow tenfold by 2047, and we've already beaten our Paris climate target five years early.