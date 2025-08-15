PM Modi's I-Day speech sparks deep-sea exploration revolution

Mission to boost clean energy, reduce imports

This mission is a major step for India's self-reliance and climate goals. It targets seabed minerals like nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese—crucial for electronics, clean energy storage, and defense tech.

With homegrown submersibles (like MATSYA-6000) set for launch by 2027, India will join just six other countries with advanced underwater research tools.

Plus, it fits into India's bigger clean energy push: nuclear capacity is set to grow tenfold by 2047, and we've already beaten our Paris climate target five years early.