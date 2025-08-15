#IndependenceDay2025 trends on X: Check out top tweets
India's 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, took over social media, with #IndependenceDay2025 trending on X.
People across the country shared patriotic wishes and images, while PM Modi's call for a developed Bharat was shared on X.
Google doodle celebrates India's achievements
Social feeds were full of tributes to freedom fighters and posts celebrating India's diversity and progress.
Google joined in with a special Doodle using traditional tile art to spotlight milestones in space, chess, cricket, and cinema—blending heritage with modern pride.
'India Independence Day' tops Google searches
"India Independence Day" topped Google searches with over half a million queries.
Searches for things like "Independence Day status" and "Independence Day 2025 Images" also spiked as people looked for ways to join in the celebration online.