Explainer: Why rabies deaths are rising in India

Only about 40% of people who get bitten actually complete the full rabies vaccine course, and just 5% receive crucial immunoglobulin treatment. Limited access to these medicines—especially at local clinics—and financial barriers leave many unprotected, keeping India at the top for global rabies deaths.

India aims to eliminate dog-related rabies by 2030

India has set an ambitious target to wipe out dog-related rabies by 2030 through more vaccinations for both dogs and people and better public awareness.

The Supreme Court has even ordered stray dogs to be sheltered to help stop the spread—but making vaccines easier to get and spreading knowledge are still urgent needs.