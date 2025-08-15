Explainer: Why rabies deaths are rising in India
India had a sharp rise in dog bites last year, with 3.7 million cases reported in 2024.
Kids under 15 made up a big chunk—over 40%—of those bitten.
Even though rabies deaths have dropped by 75%, about 5,700 people still lose their lives to this preventable disease each year.
Only 40% of people bitten get rabies vaccine
Only about 40% of people who get bitten actually complete the full rabies vaccine course, and just 5% receive crucial immunoglobulin treatment.
Limited access to these medicines—especially at local clinics—and financial barriers leave many unprotected, keeping India at the top for global rabies deaths.
India aims to eliminate dog-related rabies by 2030
India has set an ambitious target to wipe out dog-related rabies by 2030 through more vaccinations for both dogs and people and better public awareness.
The Supreme Court has even ordered stray dogs to be sheltered to help stop the spread—but making vaccines easier to get and spreading knowledge are still urgent needs.