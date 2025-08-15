Modi announces new task force to boost India's economy

Task force to revamp GST and cut red tape

This task force will work to simplify policies, cut down on red tape, and revamp GST—so everyday essentials could get cheaper by Diwali (Modi called it a "double Diwali" gift).

The reforms also aim to make investing in India easier and boost sectors like energy and semiconductors.

Plus, there's a huge push for jobs: the government is offering incentives for private companies hiring first-time employees.

All of this is about making India's economy stronger and more resilient—especially important now that S&P Global just upgraded India's credit rating for the first time since 2007.