Modi spoke for 103 minutes on Friday

At 103 minutes, Modi delivers longest Independence Day speech

By Chanshimla Varah 09:46 am Aug 15, 202509:46 am

What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his longest Independence Day speech on Friday, speaking for 103 minutes from the Red Fort in New Delhi. This is the longest address by any Indian prime minister on Independence Day. The record was previously held by Modi himself, who spoke for 98 minutes during his 2024 address. Modi gave his first Independence Day speech in 2014, which lasted 65 minutes.