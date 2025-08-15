Next Article
Tripura police arrest 2 men with explosives ahead of I-Day
On the eve of Independence Day 2024, Tripura police intercepted a vehicle in Vanghmun and arrested two men—Dhananjoy Reang from Assam and Sadai Nanda Reang from North Tripura.
The pair were allegedly carrying 14 electric detonators and neogel explosives, and are suspected members of the newly formed militant group, Tripura United National Force (TUNF).
Police say planned attack was on officials
Police say the planned attack targeted officers and official vehicles to shake up law and order in the run up to Independence Day celebrations.
Superintendent Avinash Kumar Rai called the quick response instrumental in averting a major security threat.
Now, security has been ramped up across Tripura with extra patrols and vehicle checks.