Independence Day: Modi announces 'high-power demographic mission' to protect citizens
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the setting up of a 'High-Power Demographic Mission' to tackle illegal immigration and its impact on national security. The announcement was made during his Independence Day speech, where he warned against attempts to change India's demographic balance, especially in sensitive border areas. "Infiltrators threaten our jobs, target our women, and seek to disrupt our social fabric," PM Modi said.
He said a conspiracy is being made to change the country's demography, and a new crisis is being orchestrated. "These infiltrators are stealing the livelihoods of our youth. These infiltrators are targeting the country's women. This can't be tolerated. These infiltrators are grabbing the lands of the innocent Adivasis by confusing them. The country will not tolerate this," he said on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.
Elaborating further, he said demographic changes in border areas raise national security challenges to the country's unity and sovereignty and sow seeds of conflict. "No country can surrender before infiltrators. Then how can we? Our ancestors gained Independence through sacrifice; they gifted us an Independent India. Our duty toward them is not to allow such activities." "Demographic change is not just a social challenge — it is a threat to national security," Modi emphasized.
In his speech, PM Modi also praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on its 100th foundation anniversary. He called it "the world's biggest NGO" and said it has always been involved in nation-building. "With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman,' with the aim of welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to welfare of our motherland...In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication," he said.
The RSS, headed by Mohan Bhagwat, will hold grand celebrations from August 26 to mark this milestone. The main event, titled '100 Years of Sangh Yatra - New Horizons,' will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi from August 26-28. Similar events are planned in Bengaluru in November and Kolkata and Mumbai next February. However, diplomats from Pakistan, Turkey, and Bangladesh have been excluded from the guest list for these celebrations.