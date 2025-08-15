'Daam Kam, Dum Zyaada should be...mantra': Modi amid tariff war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for India to prove its mettle in global markets with quality products, especially in light of rising tensions with the United States over tariffs. "This is the time to script history. Daam Kam, Dum Zyada (less price, higher quality) should be the mantra (goal). Economic selfishness is on the rise. Don't worry about the other county. It is time to move ahead and meet our goals," he said in his Independence Day speech.

Economic self-reliance Excessive dependence on others can erode strength: PM Modi PM Modi emphasized the importance of being self-reliant and warned against excessive dependence on others. He linked self-reliance to national strength and capabilities that must be preserved and enhanced. "Those who rely too much on others invite a big question mark over their freedom," he said, adding that dependence can erode strength if not checked. "The real misfortune begins when dependence becomes a habit...we stop being self-reliant and start depending on someone else. This...is why we must remain...self-reliant."

Trade tensions US imposed tariffs on Indian goods The Prime Minister's remarks come amid escalating trade tensions between India and the United States. The US had recently imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, a move that India has condemned as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." Despite the pressure, India has stood firm in trade talks with Washington over access to its agriculture and dairy sectors.

Domestic focus Traders, shopkeepers should promote 'Swadeshi' products In his speech, PM Modi also called for traders and shopkeepers to promote "Swadeshi" products as part of his government's "Made in India" campaign. He said India must chart its own path and not waste energy belittling others but strengthen itself instead. The prime minister also assured farmers that his government would not tolerate any anti-farmer policies, reaffirming their contribution to India's economy.