Modi announces ₹15,000 monthly salary subsidy for new private sector jobs
On Independence Day, PM Modi unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana—a new scheme giving ₹15,000 to young people starting private sector jobs.
The plan kicks off right away and aims to help over 3.5 crore youth find work and get a stronger start in their careers.
Scheme part of ₹1 lakh crore push for job growth
This scheme is part of a massive ₹1 lakh crore push for job growth.
Modi also announced that GST will be made simpler by Diwali this year, making daily essentials cheaper.
He highlighted how two crore women have become 'lakhpati didis,' celebrating real progress in women's economic empowerment.