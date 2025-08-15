Modi announces ₹15,000 monthly salary subsidy for new private sector jobs India Aug 15, 2025

On Independence Day, PM Modi unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana—a new scheme giving ₹15,000 to young people starting private sector jobs.

The plan kicks off right away and aims to help over 3.5 crore youth find work and get a stronger start in their careers.