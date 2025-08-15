Next Article
India celebrates 79th Independence Day; PM Modi addresses nation
On August 15, 2025, India marked its 79th Independence Day with celebrations across the country.
Prime Minister Modi spoke from the Red Fort for the 12th year in a row, calling Independence Day a "festival of pride, of 140 crore promises."
He encouraged everyone to help fulfill freedom fighters' dreams by building a developed India, and announced a big new jobs scheme aimed at supporting over 3.5 crore young people.
President Murmu, other leaders pay tribute to martyrs
President Droupadi Murmu and other leaders paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters and martyrs, highlighting the importance of unity and democratic values.
The day wasn't just about looking back—it was about coming together for India's future and making sure everyone has a chance to grow.