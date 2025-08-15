India celebrates 79th Independence Day; PM Modi addresses nation India Aug 15, 2025

On August 15, 2025, India marked its 79th Independence Day with celebrations across the country.

Prime Minister Modi spoke from the Red Fort for the 12th year in a row, calling Independence Day a "festival of pride, of 140 crore promises."

He encouraged everyone to help fulfill freedom fighters' dreams by building a developed India, and announced a big new jobs scheme aimed at supporting over 3.5 crore young people.