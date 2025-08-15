Supreme Court's rare EVM recount in Panipat overturns sarpanch result

Such interventions could encourage stronger safeguards, accountability

This is a pretty historic move—India's top court almost never does EVM recounts.

By stepping in and having everything videographed, the Supreme Court set a new standard for transparency in local elections.

It also puts a spotlight on how mistakes can happen even at the grassroots level, and why fair checks matter.

Observers suggest that such interventions could encourage stronger safeguards and accountability in future Panchayat polls across India.