Supreme Court's rare EVM recount in Panipat overturns sarpanch result
Big news from Panipat: The Supreme Court has reversed the 2022 sarpanch election result in Buana Lakhu village after a rare recount of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) right inside the court.
With both candidates and their lawyers watching, Mohit Kumar was confirmed as the actual winner over Kuldeep Singh by 51 votes.
This is a pretty historic move—India's top court almost never does EVM recounts.
By stepping in and having everything videographed, the Supreme Court set a new standard for transparency in local elections.
It also puts a spotlight on how mistakes can happen even at the grassroots level, and why fair checks matter.
Observers suggest that such interventions could encourage stronger safeguards and accountability in future Panchayat polls across India.