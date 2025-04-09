Sanju Samson features in his 300th T20: Key stats
Gujarat Titans are hosting Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
This marks the 300th T20 for RR skipper Sanju Samson, who recently returned to lead the side.
Samson, who made his T20 debut in 2011, has represented India, Kerala, Delhi Capitals, and RR in the format.
Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Milestone match for Samson
Samson made his T20 debut in 2011 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
In a career spanning over a decade, he has clobbered over 7,400 runs across 286 T20 innings.
The 30-year-old averages nearly 30 and has maintained a strike-rate of over 137-plus. He has slammed six hundreds and 48 fifties in the format.
Samson owns 4,500-plus runs in the IPL.
Runs
Over 4,500 runs in IPL
Samson recently became the 14th player to touch the 4,500-run mark in the IPL.
The 30-year-old, who made his IPL debut in 2013, has now featured in 173 matches. He completed 4,500 runs in his 166th inning (now 4,556).
Samson made his IPL debut for RR in 2013. He played for Delhi Capitals in 2016 and 2017 before returning to the RR setup.
India
Samson owns over 800 runs in T20Is
Samson made his T20I debut back in 2015, scoring 19 against Zimbabwe. However, he could not cement his spot with inconsistent performances.
He has now emerged as a potent top-order batter for India. He has slammed 861 runs from 42 T20Is at a strike-rate of 152.38 for India.
His tally includes a total of three tons and two half-centuries.
Records
Samson's notable records for Team India
With his 109* against South Africa in November 2024, Samson became the third Indian with more than two centuries in T20Is.
He is only behind Rohit Sharma (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (4) in terms of T20I tons for India.
Samson is also the first player with multiple T20I tons in South Africa.
He earlier became the first Indian with T20I tons in successive innings.