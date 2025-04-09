What's the story

Gujarat Titans are hosting Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

This marks the 300th T20 for RR skipper Sanju Samson, who recently returned to lead the side.

Samson, who made his T20 debut in 2011, has represented India, Kerala, Delhi Capitals, and RR in the format.

Here are the key stats.