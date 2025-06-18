'F1': What to expect from Brad Pitt's high-speed drama
What's the story
Hollywood is gearing up for the release of F1, a high-speed drama starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski.
The film, produced with the backing of Formula 1 and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, will hit Indian theaters on June 27 in both standard and IMAX formats.
Here's everything you need to know about the film's plot, cast, and production details.
Storyline
A former driver's return to the fold after decades
In F1, Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver whose career was cut short by a crash in the 1990s.
Years later, he's invited back to the cockpit by former teammate and now-coach Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) to drive for a fictional underdog team called APXGP (Apex Grand Prix).
The film also explores how Hayes trains a new, talented driver, Joshua "Noah" Pearce.
Filming process
Real cars, real tracks, real races!
Unlike other racing films, F1 was filmed live at Silverstone and the Mexican Grand Prix. Pitt even shot scenes during actual race weekends!
A key scene shows his character winning the 2024 Mexican GP.
Instead of using CGI or building fictional cars, the production team modified real Formula 2 single-seaters to resemble F1 machines under 2022 technical guidelines.
Behind-the-scenes
Hamilton's extensive involvement as co-producer
While Pitt takes center stage, Hamilton has been the helmer as a co-producer through his company Dawn Apollo Films.
He worked closely with the writers and connected the film crew with F1 insiders, teams, engineers, and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to ensure accuracy.
His involvement also helped unlock access to locations and real-world F1 events that Hollywood had never previously tapped into.
Cast details
The film also stars Damson Idris and Kerry Condon
The film also stars Damson Idris as Pearce, a rising star who shares the garage with Hayes. Their relationship is marked by rivalry, respect, ego, and legacy.
The ensemble cast also includes Kerry Condon in a pivotal role. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is to play Pearce's lady love.
The film is set to release in theaters and IMAX on June 27.