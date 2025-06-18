₹80cr Mumbai duplex, luxury cars: Inside Akshay Kumar's jaw-dropping empire
What's the story
Actor Akshay Kumar, currently seen in Housefull 5, has been ruling the industry for over three decades!
Renowned for his dedication and discipline, Kumar (57) has built a luxurious, jaw-dropping empire through his consistent hard work.
As befits a superstar, he lives in a lavish sea-facing duplex in Mumbai's Juhu area.
The property is worth a whopping ₹80 crore and boasts a walk-in closet, home theater, and stunning ocean views, per ET Now.
Additional properties
Other real estate investments in Mumbai
Kumar also owns an apartment in the upscale Joy Legend high-rise in Khar West.
The 19th-floor apartment, purchased for ₹7.8 crore in 2022, spans over 1,878 square feet and has four car parks.
He also bought four flats in Andheri's Transcon Triumph for ₹18 crore in 2017, reported The Times of India.
And, that's not all!
Kumar also has an enviable luxury car collection.
Automotive assets
Luxury cars and international properties
Kumar's car collection is as impressive as his real estate portfolio.
His prized possession is a Rolls-Royce Phantom VII, with a 6.75-litre V12 engine and costs around ₹9.5 crore.
He also owns a Bentley Continental Flying Spur (₹3.2 crore), Porsche Cayenne, and a Mercedes-Benz GLS.
In Canada, he reportedly owns a hill in Toronto along with a bungalow, making him an international property tycoon with views on all sides of the world!
To recall, Kumar was previously a Canadian citizen.
Business ventures
Investments in production and other sectors
Apart from his acting career, Kumar is also a successful producer and investor.
His production house, Cape of Good Films (formerly Hari Om Productions), has produced films like Pad Man, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Sooryavanshi.
He also co-founded Grazing Goat Pictures with Ashvini Yardi in 2011.
On the sports front, he owns the Khalsa Warriors team in the World Kabaddi League and has a stake in Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League team.
Next films
Take a look at Kumar's next films
Up next, he has multiple movies in the pipeline.
These include Jolly LLB3, co-starring Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi, releasing on September 19.
He will also be seen in Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle, which also stars Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta.
He has also finished shooting for Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.
It will release on April 2, 2026.