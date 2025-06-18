What's the story

Actor Akshay Kumar, currently seen in Housefull 5, has been ruling the industry for over three decades!

Renowned for his dedication and discipline, Kumar (57) has built a luxurious, jaw-dropping empire through his consistent hard work.

As befits a superstar, he lives in a lavish sea-facing duplex in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The property is worth a whopping ₹80 crore and boasts a walk-in closet, home theater, and stunning ocean views, per ET Now.