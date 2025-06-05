'Sex tape' controversy: Piers Morgan slams Meghan's pregnancy dance video
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently shared a video of herself dancing while pregnant with Princess Lilibet four years ago.
She is seen wearing a black dress and cradling her baby bump as she dances to Starrkeisha's The Baby Momma Dance—a song that had sparked a viral dance challenge at that time.
However, Markle taking part in that trend or posting the clip years later has upset many, including British journalist Piers Morgan.
Comment
Meghan danced in labor room, ended up upsetting Morgan
The now-viral clip features a heavily pregnant Markle dancing with Prince Harry in a hospital labor and delivery room.
In response to the footage, Morgan wrote on X: "We're about two months away from the sex tape..."
Morgan has been critical of the couple in the past. Infamously, in 2021, the British broadcaster claimed that Markle was lying about feeling suicidal during her time as an active royal family member.
Facing backlash, Morgan even quit Good Morning Britain.
Twitter Post
Check out Morgan's comment
We’re about 2 months away from the sex tape… https://t.co/sVwP4V85Ar— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2025
Reactions
Critics resurfaced old conspiracy theories about Markle's pregnancy
While some praised Markle for the candid moment, others were less generous. Critics slammed her dancing and even resurfaced old pregnancy conspiracy theories in the comments section.
One user wrote, "These two are dying for attention," while another added, "Imagine William and Kate doing this."
A third comment read: "I gave live birth to three children. We NEVER did anything like this."
Many even claimed the Suits star wasn't even pregnant!
Response
Markle celebrated Lilibet's birthday with a heartfelt post
Despite the backlash, Markle has not publicly responded to the criticism.
The pair welcomed their first child, Prince Archie, in 2019 and their second child, Princess Lilibet, in 2021.
On June 4, they celebrated Lilibet's fourth birthday with a series of pictures on Instagram.
"Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today, she came into our lives—and each day is brighter and better because of it," Markle wrote in a heartfelt message celebrating Lilibet's fourth birthday.