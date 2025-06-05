What's the story

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently shared a video of herself dancing while pregnant with Princess Lilibet four years ago.

She is seen wearing a black dress and cradling her baby bump as she dances to Starrkeisha's The Baby Momma Dance—a song that had sparked a viral dance challenge at that time.

However, Markle taking part in that trend or posting the clip years later has upset many, including British journalist Piers Morgan.