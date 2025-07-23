Manchester Test: India reach 264/4; Ben Stokes leads fightback

Day 1 of the 4th Test between England and India swung back and forth at Old Trafford. India had an ideal start after Ben Stokes elected to field. However, they lost three quick wickets post-lunch. Although Sai Sudharsan and Rishah Pant marched India forward, the latter's on-field injury broke their momentum. Stokes dismissed Sudharsan to get England on top. India were 264/4 by stumps.

Partnership Fine start from Rahul, Jaiswal Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal successfully survived a tough opening hour under cloudy conditions. Contrary to his usual attacking style, Jaiswal gave the nipping deliveries the due respect. Meanwhile, Rahul exhibited his immaculate defense. While the English seamers were assisted by the pitch, the duo kept them at bay. Notably, India came out unscathed at lunch (78/0).

Breakthroughs Three quick wickets reduce India to 140/3 England started the second session with Rahul's vital breakthrough (46). Chris Woakes removed him with a good-length delivery. While Jaiswal completed his half-century, the introduction of spinner Liam Dawson uprooted him. The latter (58) was caught at first slip. Skipper Shubman Gill, who started well, was trapped by his counterpart Stokes before tea. Gill (12) was trapped LBW as he left an in-coming delivery.

Partnership Injury breaks Pant-Sudharsan stand While India lost three quick wickets, Sudharsan protected his end. He continued to move forward despite getting beaten sporadically. Moreover, Sudharsan found support from Pant, who played with his usual bravado. Pant's attacking strokes allowed Sudharsan to take his time. The duo took India past 200 before an untimely injury forced Pant to go off the field.

Injury How Pant went off Woakes, in the 68th over, bowled a precise yorker to Pant, who attempted a rash reverse sweep. While the ball hit his right foot, England's LBW appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire. They took a review but to no avail. Pant was reeling in pain with swelling on his right foot. He was eventually taken off by a mini-car.

1,000 runs 1,000 Test runs for Rahul, Pant in England On Day 1, Rahul and Pant completed 1,000 runs each on England soil. They joined Sachin Tendulkar (1,575), Rahul Dravid (1,376), Sunil Gavaskar (1,152), and Virat Kohli (1,096) as Indian players with this feat. As per Cricbuzz, Rahul became the second Indian opener with 1000-plus runs in away Tests. Meanwhile, Pant became the first visiting player to complete 1,000 Test runs in England.

Jaiswal Jaiswal sets records with half-century Jaiswal was dismissed by spinner Dawson, scoring a 107-ball 58 (10 fours and 1 six). As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal became the first Indian opener with a 50-plus score at Old Trafford in the last 50 years. He joined Gavaskar, who scored 101 and 58 against England in 1974. After lunch, Jaiswal became the 20th Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs against England.

Sudharsan Sudharsan gets to his half-century Sudharsan, who made a comeback after missing the previous two Tests, played a controlled knock. He endured verbal volleys throught the day from Stokes and his troops. The left-hander continued with his resolute defense against the short deliveries. Sudharsan reached his fifty with a boundary in the 69th over. He was eventually dismissed by Stokes, who brought England back in the hunt.

Feats Sudharsan attains these feats Sudharsan scored 61 off 151 balls. His composed knock had just 7 fours. As per Cricbuzz, he scored the first half-century for India at number three in an away Test since Cheteshwar Pujara in 2022. The latter scored one against Bangladesh in Chattogram that year. With his 13th, Sudharsan raced to 2,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He completed his sixth half-century in red-ball cricket.

Information Jadeja, Thakur return unbeaten Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Shardul Thakur (19*) denied England anymore wickets in the last 10 overs, especially when it turned dark. The duo returned unbeaten as India racked up 264/4 in 83 overs.