'Extend your batting time': Ashwin advises India for Edgbaston Test 

Ravichandran Ashwin , the former off-spinner, has given some strategic advice to Team India following the Headingley Test. He suggested that the focus should be on extending the batting time and converting centuries into double-tons against an "average" England bowling attack in the ongoing Test series. His remarks came after India's five-wicket defeat in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds. Edgbaston will host the 2nd Test between the two sides, starting July 2.

Tactical advice Extend your batting with time, not runs: Ashwin Highlighting India's batting on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat,' Ashwin said, "One thing that the Indian team's batting can focus on is in every innings, can you extend your batting with time — not by runs." He emphasized that India's second-innings batting collapse on Day 4 hurt them. "When you didn't extend your batting into Day 5, the game was over," Ashwin explained.

Collapses India suffer twin batting collapses in Leeds It is worth noting that India lost to England at Headingley despite having centuries. However, two sudden collapses exposed their middle order. India collapsed from 287/4 to 364/10 in the second innings. The first innings saw a similar story, as India went down from 430/3 to 471 all-out. As per Cricbuzz, the difference of 656 runs between the top five (721) and bottom six (65) is the highest for India in a Test.

Target strategy On setting a target Ashwin also shared his thoughts on targets, saying, "If you want to set a target, you will have to keep a minimum of 400-450." He suggested that "450 with as little time as possible is the best way to win a Test match in England at this point of time." Notably, England recorded their second-highest successful run-chase in Test cricket. They chased down 371 at Headingley.

Pant Ashwin heaps praise on Pant Ashwin also praised Rishabh Pant's twin centuries and urged him to convert those into double-hundreds next time. Notably, Pant became the seventh Indian with twin tons in a Test. He joined Sunil Gavaskar (3), Rahul Dravid (2), Vijay Hazare (1), Virat Kohli (1), Ajinkya Rahane (1), and Rohit Sharma (1). However, Pant is the first Indian to attain the feat in England. Pant is only the second designated wicket-keeper to do so, joining Zimbabwe's Andy Flower.