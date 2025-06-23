These batters were dismissed for 99 at Headingley (Tests)

Harry Brook , England's explosive batter, has joined the infamous 'Nervous 99' club. He was dismissed for 99 runs on Day 3 of the first Test against India at Headingley, Leeds. The incident came as a major disappointment for Brook and his fans alike. Notably, he became just the third batter in Test history to be dismissed for 99 at Headingley. Here we decode the other players on this list.

#3 Harry Brook vs India, 2025 Brook is the latest addition to this club as he scored 99 runs from 112 balls in the aforementioned game. He hit 11 fours and 2 sixes. The Englishman missed out on his ninth Test hundred as Prasidh Krishna ended his stay. It was a short ball and a tempted Brook took his chance. A top edge ended in a catch which Shardul Thakur accepted. Earlier, Brook was dropped twice during his stay.

#2 Michael Atherton vs South Africa, 1994 Michael Atherton was the last batter to be dismissed on 99 at this iconic venue. It was the 1994 game against South Africa as Atherton, the then-England captain, played a solid knock on Day 1. However, just when he looked set for a hundred, pacer Brian McMillan ended his stay. It was a caught-and-bowled dismissal as Atherton perished for a 224-ball 99 (9 fours, 1 six). That game was eventually drawn.