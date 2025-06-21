SL-BAN Galle Test results in a draw: Key stats 

Rain had a crucial say in the first Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Galle. It poured down heavily on Day 5 as the first game of the 2025-27 World Test Championship final ended in a draw. This was a high-scoring affair with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka posting 495/10 and 485/10 in their respective first innings. Let's decode the key stats.

Summary How did the game pan out? Bangladesh batted first and scored a mammoth 495/10. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim scored tons. In reply, Sri Lanka suffered a lower-order collapse but managed to score 485/10, giving Bangladesh a slender 10-run lead. Pathum Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis batted well. The game saw Bangladesh declare their third innings at 285/6 thanks to Shanto's second ton. Chasing 296, SL finished at 72/4.

Rahim Rahim registers these records Rahim scored 163 off 350 balls in his first outing and backed it up with a 102-ball 49. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Rahim's second three-figure Test score in SL. He has now raced past 901 runs across 16 innings in the Island nation at 69.30. The tally also includes four fifties as no other Bangladesh batter own more runs in the nation.

Records Other feats for Rahim Rahim's 163 is only the third 150-plus score by a Bangladesh batter on SL soil (Tests). With these knocks, Rahim has raced to 6,267 Test runs at 38.21 (50s: 27, 100s: 12). Only Mominul Haque (13) has more Test hundreds for the Tigers. This was his fourth Test hundred against SL. He now has 1,558 Test runs against them at 57.70.

Partnership record Shanto and Rahim added 264 runs Shanto and Rahim set a new record for Bangladesh's highest fourth-wicket partnership against Sri Lanka in Test cricket, having put on an impressive 264 runs in the first innings. Litton Das and Mominul owned Bangladesh's previous highest fourth-wicket stand versus SL in Tests. They added 180 runs after the team was reduced to 81/3 in the third innings of the 2018 Chattogram Test.

Information Third pair with this feat As per ESPNcricinfo, Shanto and Rahim became the third Bangladesh pair to record a double-century partnership on Lankan soil. The duo has joined Ashraful & Rahim (267 in Galle, 2013) and Mominul & Shanto (242 in Galle, 2021).

Litton Litton Das hammers his 18th Test fifty Litton Das smashed a 123-ball 90 (11 fours and 1 six) in the first innings as he missed out on a hundred. Nevertheless, Das got to his 18th Test half-century. In 49 games, he has raced to 2,881 runs at 34.29. He also surpassed 350 fours (356). This was Das's fifth half-century against Sri Lanka in Test cricket.

Fernando Fernando takes four-fer On a spin-friendly surface, pacer Asitha Fernando took 4/86 in the first innings before going wicket-less in his second outing. The pacer has raced to 76 Test wickets at 27.81. His tally includes 2 fifers. The Lankan pacer has an exceptional record against Bangladesh, snapping up 21 wickets from just four Tests at an average of 20.42 (5W: 1).

Nissanka Nissanka records his highest Test score Nissanka smashed a score of 187 runs from 256 balls in SL's first innings. Playing his 17th Test, Nissanka raced past 1,000 runs. He now owns 1,147 runs at an average of 40.96. In addition to 3 tons, he has smashed 7 fifties. Notably, he smashed his career-best Test score. 277 of his Test runs have come against Bangladesh at 55.40 (100: 1).

FC Nissanka's brilliant stats in FC cricket During his stay, Nissanka also completed 5,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He got to the mark with his 107th run in the contest. He averages over 55 in FC cricket. He has raced to 5,104 runs from 57 matches. In addition to 18 hundreds, he has smashed 21 fifties. His best score in the format reads 217.

Chandimal Chandimal slams his 10th fifty-plus Test score against Bangladesh Dinesh Chandimal slammed a solid fifty 119-ball 54. As per ESPNcricinfo, Chandimal registered his 10th fifty-plus score against Bangladesh in Test cricket. Notably, five of those scores were converted into a ton. In 13 Tests against Bangladesh, the Lankan batter has racked up 1,066 runs at an average of 62.70.

Information A look at his Test stats Overall, Chandimal slammed his 33rd half-century in Test cricket. He also owns 16 tons. In 89 Tests, he has scored 6,268 runs at an average of 43.22. Notably, Chandimal is one of only seven SL players with 6,000-plus Test runs.

Kamindu 5,000 FC runs for Kamindu Kamindu Mendis's 87 off 148 balls in SL's first innings saw him smoke eight fours and a maximum. Playing his 57th First-Class match, Kamindu has raced past 5,000 runs (now 5,019) at a stunning average of 61-plus. No other SL batter with 3,000-plus FC runs averages 60-plus. This was the batter's 24th FC fifty as the tally also includes 18 tons (HS: 200*).

Tests Kamindu's stellar Test career Meanwhile, Kamindu has been in phenomenal form in Test cricket as well, amassing 1,283 runs from 13 games at an impressive average of 64.15. This includes five tons and as many fifties. Meanwhile, this was his fourth 50-plus score across five innings against the Tigers (100s: 2). The tally includes 466 runs at 116.50.

Nayeem Nayeem enters record books Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan claimed 5/121 from 43.2 overs in the second innings. He became the third Bangladesh bowler to claim a fifer on Sri Lankan soil. Nayeem joined the likes of Taijul Islam (5/72 in Pallekele, 2021) and Mohammad Rafique (5/114 in Colombo, 2005). Hence, Nayeem became the first Bangladesh bowler to claim a Test fifer in Galle.

Career Fourth Test fifer for Nayeem This was Nayeem's fourth Test fifer as he has raced to 45 wickets from 13 Tests at an average of 28.53. Notably, the 25-year-old had not bowled in an overseas Test before this match. This was also his first Test fifer in around three years. He now owns 12 wickets across four Test innings versus SL at 27.83 (5W: 2).

Shadman Shadman records his maiden Test fifty vs SL Shadman Islam missed out on a hundred in the third innings, having been dismissed for 76 off 126 balls. The southpaw has now raced to 1,149 runs across 23 Tests at 27.35 (50s: 6). Both his hundreds have come against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Shadman is playing his maiden Test against Sri Lanka. This was his 35th fifty in First-Class cricket.

Shanto Twin tons for Shanto Captain Shanto made a 279-ball 148 in the first innings and backed it up with an unbeaten 125 off 199 balls. This was the second instance of Shanto scripting two hundreds in a Test, having slammed 146 and 124 in the 2023 Mirpur Test versus Afghanistan. Mominul Haque is the only other Bangladesh batter to accomplish twin tons in a Test.