Hosts Bangladesh claimed an incredible innings victory over Zimbabwe in the 2nd Test at the Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 111 in the second innings, with a massive deficit to cover.

Zimbabwe compiled 227 in the first innings before Bangladesh responded with 444. Shadman Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz slammed tons for Bangladesh, while the latter took a fifer.