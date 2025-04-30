Bangladesh claim innings win over Zimbabwe to draw two-Test series
What's the story
Hosts Bangladesh claimed an incredible innings victory over Zimbabwe in the 2nd Test at the Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.
Zimbabwe were bowled out for 111 in the second innings, with a massive deficit to cover.
Zimbabwe compiled 227 in the first innings before Bangladesh responded with 444. Shadman Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz slammed tons for Bangladesh, while the latter took a fifer.
Day 3
Summary of Day 3
Bangladesh resumed their innings on their overnight score of 291/7. Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam took the hosts past 340 thereafter.
The former completed an innings-defining century, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib slammed a pivotal 80-ball 41.
Bangladesh reached 444 as Vincent Masekesa completed his fifer.
Zimbabwe were quickly reduced to 22/3. Mehidy's fifer helped Bangladesh bowl Zimbabwe out for 111 in the final session.
Mehidy
2nd Test century for Mehidy
Mehidy Hasan's solid century was important for the hosts on Day 3.
His knock of 104 from 162 balls had 11 fours and a six. With this effort, he has raced to 2,068 runs at 24.04. This was his 2nd Test century (50s: 9).
As per ESPNcricinfo, Mehidy owns 1,218 runs at home, averaging 29 (100s: 2, 50s: 6).
Fifer
Memorable fifer for Masekesa
28-year-old Zimbabwe leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa shone for his side.
Masekesa bagged figures worth 5/115 in 31.2 overs in the 2nd innings. It was him who picked the final Bangladesh wicket in the form of centurion Mehidy Hasan.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Masekesa has raced to 76 wickets in First-Class cricket. This was his sixth five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket.
Information
Second Zimbabwe bowler with this feat
Masekesa has also become the second Zimbabwe bowler with a five-wicket haul in Test cricket against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He has joined Elton Chigumbura, who managed 5/54 in this regard, in 2005.